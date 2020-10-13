Ingrid Kretschmer of Mattituck died Oct. 2, 2020, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 84.

Born April 19, 1936, in Port Jefferson, N.Y., to Arthur and Clara (Andersson) Butler, she attended Vandermuellen High School in Port Jefferson and received her bachelor’s degree from Adelphi University and her master’s degree in education from Dowling College.

On April 10, 1955, she married Frederick Kretschmer and together they made their home in Wading River for 44 years.

Ingrid was an educator in the Rocky Point Union Free School District for 35 years and a member of the Rocky Point Teachers Association and New York State United Teachers. She was also a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rocky Point and its church council.

Predeceased by her husband, Frederick Kretschmer, she is survived by her children, Arthur Kretschmer (Marcia) of Mattituck, Susan Leining (Gerald) of Santa Fe, Texas, and Cory Kretschmer of Ozone Park; five grandchildren, A.J. Kretschmer (Melissa), Sarah Moore (Cary), Katie Leining, Noah Kretschmer and Christian Kretschmer; and one great-grandson, Caleb Moore.

Services were held Oct. 7 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rocky Point, with Pastor Bruce Kaifler officiating.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes assisted the family.

