Lois E. DeWall of Riverhead died Oct. 5, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Born Dec. 21, 1922, she was the daughter of Harrison E. and Edna S. (Downs) Tyte.

Mrs. DeWall retired from the New York Telephone Company after 33 years of service.

She was a longtime member of Odd Fellows/Rebekah Lodge and the Methodist church.

Lois is survived by her children, William (Rose) DeWall, Karen (the late Richard) Garritano and Peggy (Joseph) Warnock; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her husband, Walter, of 77 years predeceased her in March of this year.

Services will be announced at a later date.

This is a paid notice.