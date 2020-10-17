Riverhead Blotter: Multiple reports of damaged tires in Riverhead

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Maurice Harris, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday afternoon following a crash on River Avenue and Riverside Drive in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Kevin Browne, 60, address unavailable, was charged with DWI Friday night on Main Road in Jamesport.

• All four tires were slashed on a car parked at Peconic Crossing on West Main Street last Tuesday, police said. In a separate incident reported last Thursday night, four tires were damaged on a different car parked at Peconic Crossing, according to police, who said the estimated value of the damage in this instance was $800.

• Someone damaged two tires on a car parked on Green Tree Drive in Riverhead Monday morning. The estimated cost of the damage was $200, according to police.

• A woman reportedly stole $856 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets Monday afternoon.

• About 80 reels of electrical wire were reported stolen from Burman Boulevard at the Enterprise Park at Calverton Tuesday morning.

• Someone stole copper bars from DeLalio Sod Farms on Edwards Avenue in Calverton last Tuesday morning, according to police.

• Police said someone broke into a locker at Planet Fitness on Route 58 Saturday night and removed unspecified items. Additional information was not available.

• A large metal sunflower was reported stolen from Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow Sunday morning. Additional information was not available.

• Someone broke a car window on Ostrander Avenue in Riverhead Friday and stole about $100 in cash, police said.

• Two cellphones were reported stolen from a car on Hamilton Avenue in Riverhead last Thursday night, according to police.

• A man reported Tuesday afternoon that his wallet, containing $50 cash, a debit card and assorted identification and benefits cards, was stolen by an “unknown female,” according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.