Southampton Blotter: Woman arrested on drug charges after being found in possession of crack cocaine

Southampton Town police arrested an East Northport woman on drug charges in Riverside Sunday.

According to a police report, an officer stopped Heather Clynes, 45, as she was walking northbound on Riverleigh Avenue around 9 p.m. and noticed she was trying to hide something in the sleeve of her coat.

The woman reportedly pushed an officer as she tried to walk away and refused to put her hands behind her back.

After being tazed by an officer, she unclenched her fist and was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and a glass crack pipe, police said.

Ms. Clynes was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, according to police.

• Carlos Benitez, 28, of Flanders was arrested on aggravated driving while intoxicated charges during a traffic stop on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays early Saturday.

Police stopped Mr. Benitez around 6 a.m. and found he was intoxicated and driving without a court-ordered interlock device.

He was charged with circumventing an interlock device and aggravated DWI, reports said.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old Flanders man for DWI after he was involved in a crash on Peconic Avenue in Riverside Sunday night.

Marcos Suruysican was charged with DWI and transported to police headquarters, according to officials.

• A 38-year-old Riverhead man turned himself in to police Saturday after he was involved in a DWI-related crash last month.

Police said Byron Ixpecboch was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 11 and flown to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he consented to a chemical test.

He was arrested at police headquarters and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 41-year-old Riverhead man for violating a trespass agreement in Riverside Saturday around midnight.

According to police, the man was seen sitting on a wall at the private property and issued a violation.

• A 23-year-old Flanders man was charged with resisting arrest following a traffic stop in Tuckahoe last Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Kevin Vallejo was stopped on County Road 39 for speeding when police discovered his license was currently suspended.

As police directed Mr. Vallejo to step out of his vehicle and place him under arrest, he reportedly tensed both arms and began pulling away to prevent handcuffs from being placed around his wrists.

Police were able to detain Mr. Vallejo, who was also later found to be in possession of a drug pipe and an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and several violations, according to police.

• Police arrested a Riverhead Town Taxi driver for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on County Road 104 in Riverside early last Wednesday morning.

Gerron Floyd, 39, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

The vehicle was turned over to the taxi company, police said.

• A woman reported her pocketbook stolen to police last Thursday morning after she woke up to an alert on her phone that someone attempted to use her credit card at a Riverside deli around 5 a.m.

Detectives are investigating but have not made any arrests in the incident and advised the woman to cancel her credit cards.

• A Northampton resident reported to police that an unknown person may have used a saw to remove a catalytic converter from a van on Speonk Riverhead Road last Tuesday morning.

• Detectives are investigating after a Riverside woman reported that she never got her $1,700 stimulus check and the IRS notified her the check had been cashed last Tuesday.

According to a police report, the woman then received a phone call from an attorney, who advised her that a client of his had cashed her check. The woman, who recently moved, believes someone living at her prior residence stole the check from the mailbox and forged her name.

• Someone smashed windows on two vehicles at Riverhead Precision Collision on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside overnight last week.

A man reported the incident to police last Wednesday after arriving at the shop and discovering the damage.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.