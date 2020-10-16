Jay A. Hulse Jr. of Wading River, died suddenly Oct. 14, 2020, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 80 years old.

Jay was born in Southampton on March 21, 1940, the eldest child of Jay Sr. and Catherine (Mulligan) Hulse and was a lifetime resident of Wading River. A 1957 graduate of Riverhead High School, Jay pursued a career in farming on his family-owned Hulse Farms for most of his adult life before transitioning to a job with Greenlawn Sod Farms.

He married his wife, Tessie (Zubina), in 1962 and they celebrated 40 happy years together prior to her death in 2002. Together they had four children: Debbie, Jay III, Pam and Pattie.

Jay was a beloved father, husband and grandfather who was known for driving around town, often visiting and chatting with friends along the way. He was an ardent supporter of his family and their activities, never missing a game or a race and proudly told the outcome to anyone he encountered afterwards.

Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Tessie, and his son, Jay III (Lorraine). He is survived by daughters Debbie (John), Pam (Dan), Pattie (Scot); grandchildren Johnny (Katie), Joey (Francesca), Eric, Jackie, Teddy, and Maggie.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 16, at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY 11792. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Wading River Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Kanas Center at East End Hospice, 1 Meeting House Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

