Riverhead voters to decide supervisor terms, nitrogen-reducing systems to be required in new construction

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signs legislation Thursday surrounded by fellow lawmakers and environmentalists. (Credit: Suffolk County Executive’s Office)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 19.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Nitrogen-reducing septic systems to be required in all new construction projects

Riverhead voters to decide whether to increase supervisor term to four years

PBMC Foundation’s virtual gala raises $765K to support emergency medicine, women’s health services

Town Board to appoint community members to new Law Enforcement Advisory Panel

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As real estate prices surge, village officials consider ways to boost affordable housing

Turning Greenport into a Halloween village for a safe celebration amid pandemic

After 50 years in dentistry, North Fork dentist bids farewell

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Love: A family wedding at C. J. Van Bourgondien Greenhouses

First Date with Felicia: Meet the sibling restaurateurs behind Ellen’s on Front

Our top picks for Long Island Restaurant Week

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.