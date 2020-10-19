John A. Monahan of Calverton, formerly of Floral Park, died Oct. 15, 2020. He was 76.

He was born Feb. 24, 1944, to John and Virginia (Cook) Monahan in New York City.

He graduated from Walt Whitman High School and later from Baruch College.

Mr. Monahan served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He worked as assistant commissioner of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

He and his wife, Irene, were married in 1987.

He was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and Foxwood Village. Family members said he was a sports fan who enjoyed golf and playing cards.

Mr. Monahan is survived by his wife, Irene; his children, Dawn Nolan of Lindenhurst, Dana Monahan of Amity Harbor, Debra Monahan of Amityville, Karen Williams of New Hyde Park, Robert Williams of Melville and Chris Williams of Carle Place; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.