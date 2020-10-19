Reginald G. Underwood Jr. of Riverhead, born May 6, 1932, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020. Reg was a loving gentleman and a great guy.

He was predeceased by his “beautiful bride,” Patricia Zaneski Underwood, in May of this year and his two daughters Sharon Nowack, in 2005, and Susan Ruthinowski, in 2018.

Reg served our country in the U.S. Navy. Upon discharge he became a patrolman for Riverhead’s Finest. In April of 1991, Reg retired as detective sergeant from the police department after serving 34 years. During his distinguished career with the town he proudly graduated from the 121st session of the FBI National Academy.

While retired, Reg enjoyed many years of golf with his pals and precious family time with his beloved wife of 63 years and his loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reg is survived by his brother Jim of Riverhead and sister Liz Burns of Cutchogue; his dear children Nancy Underwood, Lori Pipczynski (Joey), Debbie Underwood and Reg Underwood (Connie); son-in-law Mike Nowack; grandchildren Heather Weismann (Scott), Joey Pipczynski III (Suz), Justin Underwood, Alyssa Manzella (Dan), Kalei Park (Travis), Kristina Rowe and Jessica Rowe; great-grandsons Cooper Pipczynski, Ethan Manzella and Grayson Reg Park; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.