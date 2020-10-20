Christmas House attraction opening next month on Route 58

The signage being hung for The Christmas House Long Island, opening Nov. 6 in Riverhead. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The Christmas House Long Island, an indoor, fully immersive 10-room Christmas and holiday experience is opening next month on Route 58 in Riverhead.

In the 8,000-square-foot house, you’ll walk through holiday-themed rooms, each designed by Hollywood set designers and complete with lighting and theatrical effects. Take a stroll through the Snow Room and experience the chilly weather indoors. Or play around in the Summer Christmas Room filled with real beach sand. Perhaps, spend some time in a holiday movie themed room, like the “Elf” or “A Christmas Story” rooms.

Then, take in the talent of a true cake master by doing the cake walk. Andy Cakes designed these spectacular desserts to look like a stack of presents, Snoopy’s dog house decorated for Christmas, a fire place with a warm fire rolling and more.

“Long Islanders have had a tough year and are looking for safe and family-friendly experiences that are both new and different,” said Jim Cirillo, co-producer of the event. “If you love the holiday season, Christmas House Long Island is for you.”

Guests must wear masks and purchase tickets with an assigned arrival time Every weekend and on special dates, Santa Claus will be at the Christmas House to safely greet children.

The attraction will be located at 1241 Old Country Road, at the former Island Flooring, and will be open from Nov. 6 through Jan. 10.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for children under 5 and are on sale now at www.christmashouseli.com.