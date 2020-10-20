Patricia R. Satkoski

Patricia R. Satkoski, a lifelong resident of Greenport, died Oct. 16, 2020, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 84.

Patricia was born May 27, 1936, in Greenport to Adele M. (Bumble) and Corbett T. Jones. She was raised in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School.

On June 18, 1960, Patricia married the love of her life, John V. Satkoski, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and together they had a daughter and made their home in Greenport.

Patricia was a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and, most importantly, the best stay-at-home mom ever.

Predeceased by her husband in 2004, she is survived by her daughter, Patricia S. McGayhey (David) of Shelter Island; grandchildren, Kaitlyn A. McGayhey, Kelsey B. McGayhey and Nathaniel D. Phillips; and sister, Anne Cockcroft (George) of Canaan, N.Y.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Father Peter Narkiewicz will officiate. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to Greenport Fire Department would be appreciated.

