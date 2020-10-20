Mary M. Fioto

Longtime Riverhead resident Mary Fioto died Oct. 8, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Ms. Fioto was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Thomas and Loretta Murphy. She met and married her husband of 45 years, Henry A. “Hank” Fioto Jr., in 1956 while he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. They moved to Riverhead, where they ran numerous businesses, including Teen City, a 24-hour diner outside the Grumman gates and general stores in four locations. Mr. Fioto died in 2001 and in 2003 Ms. Fioto went to work for the Riverhead Central School District; she retired in 2018. She also worked for the Board of Elections, Southampton Youth Bureau and as a tax preparer. Family said she enjoyed crocheting, especially baby blankets.

Besides her husband, Mary was predeceased her daughter Mary, her grandson Brian and her sister, Loretta Murphy.

She is survived by her daughters Theresa Drozd of North Carolina, Rose Fioto of Florida, Sharon Yilmaz of Tennessee and Kathy Kruel of Flanders; her brother, George Murphy of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A service will be held in Riverhead in the spring, followed by interment at Washington Memorial Cemetery in Coram.