Zeldin and Goroff square off in debate, County Legislator arrested

Election 2020: Zeldin, Goroff clash on a number of issues in online debate
DA: Suffolk County Legislator arrested for attempting to trade drugs for sex
Should Southold Town allow zoning change to accommodate affordable rental complex? Some residents say no
Dinizio resigns from town’s Justice Review and Reform Task Force
5 ways to safely celebrate Halloween on the North Fork
Southold Bay Oyster Farm released a face cream, and yes, it uses oysters
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.