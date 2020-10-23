Riverhead, Mattituck-Cutchogue districts close buildings over COVID-19

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 23.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school buildings to close Friday after transportation employees test positive for COVID-19

Police dispatcher files $10M lawsuit alleging ‘hostile work environment, sexual harassment’

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck-Cutchogue School District says grade 7-12 will be remote-only learning Friday due to COVID case

Election 2020: Palumbo, Ahearn vying to fill vacated seat held by LaValle

NORTHFORKER

Little Ram Oysters share their recipe for Oyster & Corn Chowder

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of October 24

WEATHER

Expect a patchy drizzle and areas of fog this morning with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.