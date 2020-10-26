Riverhead Raceway: Lehmann seeks strong finish

Last season NASCAR Modified talent C.J. Lehmann of Lake Grove went on a late-season hot streak at Riverhead Raceway, winning two of the final four races at the track. Lehmann hopes to finish another season strong, having won the second-to-last 50-lap main event of 2020. It was his first win of the delayed season and third of his career.

Dave Brigati of Calverton was second. Championship contender Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills was third, rookie Justin Brown of Manorville fourth and Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead fifth.

With that top-five finish, Rogers is one step closer to clinching his fifth career NASCAR Modified championship, which would tie him with Charlie Jarzombek, Don Howe and Wayne Anderson for the all-time track lead.

Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead, with his second place finish, clinched a division-leading fifth career Late Model championship. He and Peter Eriksen came into 2020 tied for the most Late Model titles at four each. Veteran Jarrod Hayes of Calverton won his second straight feature event — and 20th for his career — in the 40-lap contest. Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills was third.

Rookie Crate Modified driver Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place picked up his first career victory in a 25-lap affair. Owen Grennan of Glen Cove slipped under Michael Berner of Patchogue to claim second place. Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches will take a comfortable points lead over Grennan heading into the point finale Saturday.

Sophomore Figure Eight driver Joe Warren of Ridge is closing in on a championship after winning his second race of the season in a 15-lap contest. Tom Ferrara of Patchogue was second and Scott Pedersen of Shirley third. Division leader Warren enjoys a 10-point lead over Ferrara and 12 over Pedersen for the championship going into the final race Saturday.

Eric Hersey of Commack was first in a 20-lap Legend Race Car event. Championship contender Kevin Nowak of Medford and Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville were the next two across the finish line. Going into the points finale Saturday night, Kevin Nowak, George Tomko Jr. and Fitzgerald all have a shot at winning their first track championship at Riverhead Raceway.

Tom Puccia of Shirley got a late start to his racing season but made the best out of it Saturday, winning a 20-lap Mini Stock main event for his first win of the year and sixth of his career. Andrew Farnham of Baldwin was second, ahead of third-place Justin Squires of Flanders.

Former United States Marine Joe Boccia of Northport made the 8-Cylinder Enduro competition stand at attention when he won his first career race in a 50-lap tilt. Sean Fitzpatrick of West Babylon was second and Mark Wolf of Shirley third.