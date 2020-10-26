Riverhead resident Ann R. Pavlakis died Oct. 18, 2020, at her home. She was 101.

She is survived by three daughters, Carol Sirrine of Calverton, N.Y., Donna Sirrine and Sharon Mitchell; her brother, Donald Robinson; and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Doris.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Oct. 21 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with Father Larry Duncklee officiating. Burial followed at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.