Linda B. Hanna of Southold died at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was 68 years old.

Linda was born Nov. 21, 1951, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Elizabeth E. (Wittreich) and Arthur L. Loeffler. Linda was a survivor of the 1955 polio epidemic. She graduated from Hunter College High School with the class of 1969. After high school, she attended Adelphi University, where she attained her master of science degree in mathematics in August 1977.

On Aug. 9, 1975, she married the love of her life, John Lawrence “Larry” Hanna at Trinity-St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Maspeth, N.Y. Together they made their home in Holbrook, N.Y., until 2004, when they moved to Southold.

Linda worked as a teacher in the Sayville School District from 1973 to 1982. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. In her spare time, she enjoyed turning VHS tapes of her favorite shows into DVDs. Above all else, she loved spending time with her husband.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Larry; and cousins Robert Grunseich (Maureen) and Theodore Loeffler (Susan).

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, with Pastor Garrett Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971 would be appreciated.

