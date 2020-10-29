Barriers purchased for Pulaski Street School, North Fork Country Club fined by county

Suffolk County Executive announces the fines against North Fork Country Club at a press conference in Yaphank Wednesday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 29.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

COVID-19 adds to school district’s strain; barriers OK’d for Pulaski

Bellone: Thirty guests at North Fork Country Club wedding have tested positive for COVID-19

Meet the candidates running for local state, federal offices

Times Review endorsements for Congress, president, state Senate and Assembly

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Our November issue is here and it’s all about eating, drinking and giving thanks

How to create a beautiful autumn-themed centerpiece

WEATHER

Expect rain throughout the day today with a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.