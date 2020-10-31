Blotters: Police, fire crews help rescue three people in Great Peconic Bay

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead police received a report of a vessel in distress in Great Peconic Bay about 6:10 p.m. Sunday. The Riverhead Town police dive team and Jamesport Fire Department searched the area and found three people in a small aluminum vessel in distress. They were recovered and returned to shore and none of the them required any medical attention, according to police.

• A white man wearing a wig removed $378 worth of merchandise without paying from the Lowe’s store on Route 58 Monday afternoon. A person matching the same description also stole $129 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s that same day, and $368 worth of merchandise on Saturday, according to police.

• An Aquebogue resident reported being scammed out of $800 through a false Facebook account Monday night, according to police.

• A woman told police that someone entered her home on Northville Turnpike Monday morning and removed $703 from her wallet, according to police.

• Two women were seen stealing $655 worth of merchandise from the Kate Spade store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday night, according to police, who said the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

• About $465 worth of Timberland shoes were reported stolen from Famous Footwear on Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon.

• Two vacuums were reported stolen from Target on Route 58 Monday afternoon, according to police.

• An unknown person removed an unspecified amount of jewelry from a home on Benjamin Street in Wading River last Wednesday afternoon.

• Two political signs were reported stolen from the front lawn of a home on South Jamesport Avenue last Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Bay Shore man on drug charges during a traffic stop in Flanders early Sunday.

Police said Stanley Bryant was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for an infraction on Flanders Road around 12:50 a.m. when an officer noticed he had a plastic bag of cocaine in plain view.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Bryant, 52, was also in possession of heroin, marijuana and two cell phones suspected to be used for drug dealing, police said, adding that all items were seized as evidence.

Mr. Bryant was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotics, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, reports said.

• A Flanders man called police last Wednesday to report that an unregistered and uninsured truck with a Texas license plate on it was stolen from his Dale Avenue residence.

According to a police report, the man told police that the keys were left inside of the unlocked vehicle, which was reported missing around 1:30 a.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.