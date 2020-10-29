Riverhead resident Clarence B. Perkins died Oct. 28, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 91.

Mr. Perkins was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Roanoke, Va., to George and Winnie (Reedy) Perkins.

He went to school in North Carolina and served with the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1954. He married Peggy Klodaski Jan. 1, 1955, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Mr. Perkins worked as a customer service representative for U.S. Life Title. He was a member of the Riverhead Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

His family said he enjoyed casinos, traveling and gardening, and loved his dog, Bert.

Predeceased by his wife, Peggy, in 2002, he is survived by his children, Nancy Takacs of Hampton Bays, Linda Troyan of California and Sharon McNulty of Massachusetts; two sister; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to K9s for Warriors.