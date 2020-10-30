Large fire breaks out in commercial building in Wading River

Firefighters on scene Thursday night in Wading River. (Credit: Stringer News)

A large fire broke out Thursday night inside a commercial building located on the property of Wading River Nursery and Garden Supply on North Country Road.

Multiple homes in the area were evacuated by Riverhead Town police and firefighters as heavy smoke blanketed the area due to high winds, according to Stringer News. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported as of 10 p.m. Firefighters from multiple departments, including Wading River and Riverhead, remained on scene more than two hours after the fire broke out. Members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

Additional details were not yet available.