Riverhead man arrested on drug, weapon charges following crash

A Riverhead man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he attempted to the leave the scene of a three-car crash, town police said in a press release.

Andre Baskin was traveling northbound on J.T. Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the Pulaski Street intersection, police. He continued into the eastbound lane of Pulaski Street and then the westbound lane striking another vehicle in each lane, according to police.

Passengers in each of the three cars were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Baskin was spotted leaving the scene of the crash in possession of a handgun, police said. He was located on Industrial Boulevard and a 40-caliber handgun and loaded magazine were recovered, police said.

Mr. Baskin was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.