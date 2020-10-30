These propositions are on the ballot, fire in Wading River

Voters lined up at the Senior Center in Aquebogue Saturday on the first day of early voting. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 30.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Election 2020: For Riverhead voters, three propositions on back of ballot

Riverhead BIDMA will offer grants to help restaurants with outdoor dining

Three SWR students test positive for COVID-19, requiring high school to close Thursday

Large fire breaks out in commercial building in Wading River

Bomb scare at St. John Paul II Regional school ‘unfounded,’ chief says

Riverhead man arrested on drug, weapon charges following crash

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Liquor Authority opens investigation into ‘illegal and dangerous’ North Fork Country Club wedding

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do across the North Fork in November

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of October 31

WEATHER

It will be breezy and rainy throughout the day today with a high temperature of just 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 27 degrees. The weather service has also issued a coastal flood advisory for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and a freeze warning overnight.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 48 degrees on Halloween, but the rain is likely to return Sunday as temperatures rise into the low 60s.