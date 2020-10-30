These propositions are on the ballot, fire in Wading River
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 30.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Election 2020: For Riverhead voters, three propositions on back of ballot
Riverhead BIDMA will offer grants to help restaurants with outdoor dining
Three SWR students test positive for COVID-19, requiring high school to close Thursday
Large fire breaks out in commercial building in Wading River
Bomb scare at St. John Paul II Regional school ‘unfounded,’ chief says
Riverhead man arrested on drug, weapon charges following crash
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Liquor Authority opens investigation into ‘illegal and dangerous’ North Fork Country Club wedding
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do across the North Fork in November
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of October 31
WEATHER
It will be breezy and rainy throughout the day today with a high temperature of just 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 27 degrees. The weather service has also issued a coastal flood advisory for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and a freeze warning overnight.
Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 48 degrees on Halloween, but the rain is likely to return Sunday as temperatures rise into the low 60s.