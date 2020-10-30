Riverhead firefighters respond to garage fire

Firefighters on scene Friday afternoon. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Riverhead firefighters responded to a fire that destroyed a garage at a home on Trout Brook Lane Friday evening.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. A neighbor who heard sirens at around that time came outside and saw the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Riverhead Chief Tim Corwin said the garage was filled with a lot of items as the homeowners were redoing part of their house. About 60 firefighters responded, including members of the Flanders Fire Department.

The chief said wind didn’t hamper the efforts and the fire was contained by 6 p.m.

“It was pretty quick for the amount of fire there was,” he said.

Smoke from the fire created a dense fog over nearby County Road 105, which runs just parallel to Trout Brook Lane.

The Riverhead Town fire marshal responded to investigate. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and Chief Corwin said it did not appear suspicious.

No injuries were reported. The Wading River Fire Department was on standby.