A look at the numbers as COVID-19 cases rise to mid-May levels in Suffolk County

Positive COVID-19 tests soared to their highest three-day total in Suffolk County since mid-May this week, according to data from the Suffolk County Department of Health Data.

Across the county, a total of 538 new cases were reported between Tuesday and Thursday, the most since 578 positive tests between May 14-16.

“We see this virus getting worse,” County Executive Steve Bellone said in a tweet Friday afternoon when 102 cases were reported. “Over the last week, we’ve seen the number of cases beginning to climb. If we don’t follow the protocols, we could be in the position that other communities are finding themselves in.”

Several local hamlets and school districts across the North Fork were also touched by the virus this week.

Since the start of school on Sept. 8, 12 students at Riverhead and Southold town school districts have tested positive for COVID-19 with half of those cases — three at Shoreham-Wading River High School and three more at Mattituck — reported in the past seven days.

Mattituck hamlet also saw 11 new cases this week, 14 percent of the 78 total cases there since the pandemic hit in March. Five additional positive COVID-19 tests were announced this week elsewhere in Southold Town.

There were 27 new cases in Riverhead hamlet this week with 17 more in Riverside, Flanders, Northampton, Calverton, Wading River and Baiting Hollow. There were no new cases reported in Riverhead schools, with buildings closed due to positive tests among transportation staff last week. Riverhead has had three students and four staff members test positive since school began.

Shelter Island also had one new positive case this week, the 11th on the Island since March.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Friday that there were 2,255 new positive COVID-19 tests statewide. Total hospitalizations are at 1,085, the highest total since June 22 and more than double the low point of Sept. 5. Only 33 of those hospitalizations are in Suffolk County.