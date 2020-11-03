Guide to Election Day, Cuomo sets new out-of-state travel guidelines
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Heading to the polls today? Here’s what’s on the ballot
Cuomo sets new out-of-state travel guidelines
When the Wading River Fire District faced a shortage of PPE, Covanta stepped up to donate supplies
Riverhead Raceway: Rogers, others crowned champions
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town now home to as many enrolled Democrats as Republicans
Basso in Greenport looks to reopen, but needs village approval
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: The Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Parade
North Fork Dream Home: Turn-key home on Southold’s Goose Creek
How to make the best mac and cheese, according to the North Fork Roadhouse chef
WEATHER
It will be breezy with mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.