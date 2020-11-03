Kathryn Mazzaferro

Southold native Kathryn Mazzaferro died peacefully at her home in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 87.

Kay, as she was known by family and friends, was the daughter of Ray and Helen Young and graduated from Southold High School in 1951. She married the love of her life, Frederick Mazzaferro, in 1953. Kay worked at Southold Savings Bank for many years in total, but was a stay-at-home mom while she raised her family before returning to work.

Kay enjoyed her family and friends first and foremost and often spoke fondly of family gatherings, traditions and delicious homemade foods. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, puzzles, card and board games, reading, walking, and socializing with her friends. Church was always a constant in her life. She was a member of First Universalist Church of Southold and upon moving to Georgia became an active member of Prospect United Methodist Church.

Predeceased by her husband, Fred, in 2009 and brother, Harold Young, in 2020, Kay is survived by her children, Paul Mazzaferro of Oakwood, Ga., Kathy Mazzaferro of Navasota, Texas, and Alan Mazzaferro of Lawrenceville, Ga.; her sister, Dorothy Mazzaferro of Southold; sister-in-law Bette Young of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; seven well-loved grandchildren; and three treasured great-grandchildren.

Kay was cremated and rests alongside her beloved husband Fred. At a future date both will be interred in a family plot in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral/celebration of life service will be held in Lawrenceville at a future date.

