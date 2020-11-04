LIVE UPDATES: Zeldin, Goroff headline big Election Day on the East End

Congressman Lee Zeldin casts his ballot at the Mastic Beach firehouse Tuesday morning. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

North Fork voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to do their part in choosing America’s next president.

But several key local seats were on the line in state and federal elections.

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) faced a challenge from Democrat Nancy Goroff of Stony Brook that many have predicted could be too close to call tonight.

The area’s State Senate seat is up for grabs with incumbent Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) retiring after more than 40 years in office. Either Democrat Laura Ahearn of Port Jefferson or Republican Anthony Palumbo of New Suffolk will take his place in Albany.

That leaves Mr. Palumbo’s seat in the State Assembly open to a replacement. Riverhead Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, a Republican, will face the town’s former supervisor, Democrat Laura Jens-Smith as well as Libertarian candidate William Van Helmond.

Also at stake are a pair of county propositions and a third proposition in Riverhead, where a Town Justice seat is also up for grabs.

Times Review Media Group will be keeping an eye on the results, interviewing candidates and sharing reports from the Election Day field with frequent updates throughout the night.

Riverhead comes out to vote in ‘historic’ election

(8:45 p.m.)

Though many more lined up earlier in the day, voters who arrived at polling locations across Riverhead Town by midmorning Tuesday were able to avoid lines and quickly cast their vote.

At the Riverhead Free Library, a group of volunteers from the African American Educational and Cultural Festival set up a table outside, offering voters bottled water, packaged snacks and hand sanitizer on their way out.

“We wanted to be able to come and spread some cheer to the community,” said AAECF executive director Marylin Banks-Winter.

“Just to lighten the mood. It’s a reminder to vote today because it’s very important.”

Throughout the day, volunteers from the organization planned to visit 10 polling places in Riverhead.

“It’s been well-received,” said Orlesha Banks, who was also volunteering at the library. “People look at it as a reward after they’re done voting.”

Nearby, at the Aquebogue Senior Center, a steady stream of voters were seen around 11:30 a.m.

Many in the election district said that though Aquebogue was a designated early voting location, they waited until Election Day to avoid long lines observed throughout the nine-day early voting period.

“It matters,” said Linda, an Aquebogue resident, of the election. “You want someone in office that’s going to represent your values and represent what’s best for your entire community. The only way to do that is get out and vote.”

One man exiting the polling place declined to give his name, but simply remarked that he was “glad it’s over.”

Another man, an Army veteran, said it’s always important to get out and vote, a right he said many take for granted.

“I’d come out [and vote] anyway, not just today,” said Joann of Riverhead. “This is really important. It’s historic. It’s about change and it’s about hope.”

Some voters have never missed an election. Others were proud to cast their ballot for the first time.

One young man, Anthony, told a reporter that this was the first election he was old enough to vote in. He said he thought it was important to make his voice heard.

“Half the time we complain, but you can’t complain if you don’t vote,” he said.

— Tara Smith

Goroff following election results from home

(8:35 p.m.)

Like nearly everyone else, Congressional candidate Nancy Goroff will be following the election results from her home, surrounded in Stony Brook by family as well as some campaign staff.

The Democrats are not holding any formal in-person gathering to view the election results as would be typical on election night. Ms. Goroff voted via absentee ballot.

“There’s so many big gatherings that we had to give up because of this pandemic, so this is part of what 2020 is,” Ms. Goroff said in a Zoom interview Tuesday evening.

Reflecting back on the campaign, which she launched in July 2019, Ms. Goroff said health care has been one of the top concerns she’s heard from people, even before the pandemic. She said the president has “shown himself to be both reckless and incompetent” and that Congressman Lee Zeldin, the incumbent who was first elected in 2014, has been more interested in defending the president than dealing with the concerns of the residents in the 1st Congressional District. She pointed to the COVID-19 response, health care, as well as environmental issues and climate change.

“People are really suffering and they have suffered a lot here in this district because of the pandemic,” she said. “So many small businesses have been impacted by this. People are hurting and they understand that the president has let us down.”

Ms. Goroff, 52, won a primary in June to earn the Democratic nod. It’s her first run for office. Having lived here for 23 years, she said she’s always loved the different parts of the district. She recalled taking her daughters to the Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp in Southold and stopping at the North Fork’s farmstands.

“I feel very connected to the district,” she said. “People have been very friendly. We talk so much about our polarized politics. But most of the people in this district, they may have very strong political views but fundamentally they care about the safety of their family and making sure their kids have a good life.”

Her opponent’s campaign attempted to label her as “radical” while promoting their own message of law and order.

She said she believes that doesn’t speak to what people are most concerned about.

“If we’re going to talk about how we keep people safe, the pandemic is the biggest threat to people’s safety,” she said.

— Joe Werkmeister

Zeldin thrilled with big turnout

(8:30 p.m.)

Congressman Lee Zeldin expressed excitement when he arrived to a long line of voters to cast his ballot at his local polling place in Mastic Beach Tuesday morning.

Mr. Zeldin, 40, took his place in line with his wife Diana and their two teenage daughters, waiting about an hour to vote.

“All across our state we’re hearing about lines like this,” the Congressman told the TV cameras shortly after arriving around 10:30 a.m. “For anyone watching at home before 9 p.m., I’d encourage everyone to vote. No matter who you’re voting for … make sure your vote is counted.”

The congressman is seeking his fourth term in office in his race against Democratic challenger Nancy Goroff. He said 2020 was a challenging year working both in government and running a reelection campaign. He believes he still delivered results for his district, which covers the entire East End and much of the rest of Suffolk County.

“At the end of the day it’s up to the voters,” Mr. Zeldin said of his chance for reelection. “That’s the beautiful thing about this country.”

As he waited in line not far from where he graduated at William Floyd High School, Mr. Zeldin was greeted by several proud supporters who stopped to share a kind word with their hometown congressman. At other times he stood quietly as the line moved rather quickly. He reminded his twin 14-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, that they’ll be old enough to vote in the next presidential election in 2024.

With social distancing measures in place, the typical countywide election night events will not be held. The congressman is instead spending his night at his campaign headquarters.

We should have a report from there later tonight.

— Grant Parpan