Looks like a Republican sweep in Suffolk, neighbors concerned with marina expansion
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 4.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Zeldin declares victory as GOP appears poised for sweep
New restaurant, two apartments pitched for former Hy Ting Restaurant building on West Main Street
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Neighbors urge Southold Town to look closely at Strong’s Marina expansion
NORTHFORKER
Tickets now on sale for Riverhead Holiday Light Show
Oysters are in season, and Little Creek Oysters shares easy ways to enjoy them
Don’t toss those pumpkins — here’s what do to with them instead
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.