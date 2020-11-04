Looks like a Republican sweep in Suffolk, neighbors concerned with marina expansion

Congressman Lee Zeldin celebrates his victory Tuesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Zeldin declares victory as GOP appears poised for sweep

New restaurant, two apartments pitched for former Hy Ting Restaurant building on West Main Street

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Neighbors urge Southold Town to look closely at Strong’s Marina expansion

NORTHFORKER

Tickets now on sale for Riverhead Holiday Light Show

Oysters are in season, and Little Creek Oysters shares easy ways to enjoy them

Don’t toss those pumpkins — here’s what do to with them instead

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.