Scallops season is a bust, COVID-19 cluster linked to early voting site
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
One day into the new season, and there are few if any adult scallops
Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to early voting site, county executive says
Despite concerns, sand mining project in Calverton moving forward
NORTHFORKER
First Look: New French bistro Demarchelier opens this weekend in Greenport
Podcast: We’re here to help you find a sense of calm
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.