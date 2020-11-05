Donald Kruel of Union Grove, N.C., died Oct. 31, 2020. He was 80.

Mr. Kruel was born in Southampton to Peter and Ann Kruel of Jamesport. He was a graduate of Riverhead High School and Syracuse University College of Environmental Science and Forestry. He was a retired microbiologist and Vietnam veteran. Family said he had a “passion for nature” and enjoyed numerous outdoor activities.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cheryl; his sister, Janet Burgess of Riverhead; nephew Kevin Burgess; and nieces Lisa Lagnena of Riverhead and Debbie Petruzzi of Machipongo, Va.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club or Doctors Without Borders.

