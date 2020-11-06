Photos: Santa Claus arrives in Riverhead for ribbon cutting at Christmas House Long Island

Santa Claus shows off the inside of Christmas House Long Island in Riverhead. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Riverhead.

Santa Claus made a special appearance to Christmas House Long Island Sunday during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest holiday attraction.

The indoor, fully immersive 10-room Christmas and holiday experience opens Friday, Nov. 6. Each of the 10 rooms use “creative lighting and decor to bring to life all the sights, sounds, lights, decorations, ornaments, characters and traditions associated with Christmas and the holiday season,” a press release said.

Guests must wear masks and purchase tickets with an assigned arrival time Every weekend and on special dates, Santa Claus will be at the Christmas House to safely greet children.

The attraction will be located at 1241 Old Country Road, at the former Island Flooring, and will be open through Jan. 10.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children under 5 and are on sale now at www.christmashouseli.com.

See more photos from Sunday’s ribbon cutting and sneak preview: