First look at Christmas House Long Island, loose leaf pickup will end next year

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 6.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Revived plans for a Sonic in Riverhead set for upcoming public hearing

Photos: Santa Claus arrives in Riverhead for ribbon cutting at Christmas House Long Island

Riverhead Town Board directs highway superintendent to continue loose leaf pickup this season, while agreeing to end it in 2021

Applicants in Riverhead sought for water conservation incentive program

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Team Dylan fundraising efforts renewed as Southold teen fights latest battle

Lisa Richland retiring after 31-plus years as Floyd Memorial Library director

NORTHFORKER

Go behind the scenes as sheep shearing produces beautiful local wool

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out for the weekend of November 7

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.

The sunshine and seasonally warm weather is expected to continue into early next week.