Blotters: Unlicensed driver charged with DWI in Riverhead

Riverhead Town police arrested Carlos Sinay Tezen, age and hamlet unavailable, on aggravated driving while intoxicated charges Friday night.

According to police, Mr. Tezen was stopped near Polish Hall on Marcy Avenue around 9:15 p.m., found to be intoxicated and charged with aggravated DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Police were called to the Wading River Market Tuesday after receiving a report that an unknown man broke a Trump flagpole shortly before 1:30 p.m.

According to a report, the man fled in an unknown direction.

• Someone knocked over two headstones at the Wading River Cemetery last week. The incident was reported to police around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

• Police received a report of an unknown male illegally dumping trash in a commercial dumpster at Shadees on Main Street Saturday around 5 p.m.

• Riverhead firefighters extinguished an oven fire in an East Main Street apartment around 4:30 a.m. last Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

• A woman stole approximately $50 from a vehicle on East Main Street Saturday around 6 p.m.

• A woman reported her wallet was stolen at T.J. Maxx in Riverhead last Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

• Police are investigating a grand larceny incident after tools were reported stolen from a business on Wading River Manor Road last Tuesday morning.

• An Aquebogue resident called police last Tuesday morning to report that an unknown man was shouting at them on Edgar Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

• Riverhead police arrested a 39-year-old man for a harassment violation on Marcy Avenue last Tuesday around 1 a.m.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

• Three unknown women reportedly stole two fleece sweatshirts valued at $250 from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday evening. No arrests have been made.

• An unknown quantity of boots were reported stolen from the Timberland store at Tanger Friday around 6:30 p.m.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man on drug charges during a traffic stop in Hampton Bays last Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Frank Colaiacomo, 31, was stopped on Lyncliff Road around 2:15 p.m. when an officer noticed signs of impairment and found unspecified drugs in the vehicle.

Mr. Colaiacomo was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability impaired by drugs, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with a suspended license following a motor vehicle accident in Flanders last Thursday.

Police arrested Jamie Perez-Mach, 35, for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released him on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• Police were called to a gas station on Lake Avenue in Riverside Saturday after a manager reported that a woman was trespassing at the property.

An officer checked the area, but could not locate the woman around 2 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.