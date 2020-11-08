Cops: Riverhead woman dies in crash as driver charged with DWI

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead woman died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 51, according to Southampton Town police.

The driver, a Mastic Beach man, has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Liliana Ner-Reyes, 41, was identified as the passenger in the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder that had crashed into a metal pole just before 2:30 a.m. in Northampton. The crash occurred just south of Suffolk County Community College in the southbound lane of Route 51.

Responding officers removed Ms. Ner-Reyes from the vehicle and performed CPR until paramedics with the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance responded to transport her to Peconic Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, Juan Carlos Sapon-Torres, 27, was airlifted by Suffolk County Aviation to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Southampton detectives are conducting an investigation. New York State Troopers also responded to assist in the accident reconstruction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southampton detectives at 631-702-2230.