COVID-19 infection rate rises to 3.8% in Suffolk, local election winners still on hold

There were more than 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Suffolk County this weekend

Local winners won’t be declared until next week, but absentee ballot returns suggest GOP sweep will hold

Applications sought for ‘living tribute’ to honor Riverhead veterans

Riverhead Raceway: Fourth annual Islip 300 to cap unusual season at the raceway

North Fork Country Club’s liquor license suspended after hosting ‘superspreader’ wedding

Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? These places have you covered

North Fork Dream Home: Swim year-round in your indoor pool

The Salvadoran Farmer’s Plate from Lucia Restaurant is our dish of the month

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.