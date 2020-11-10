Longtime Riverhead resident Katherine Domaleski died Nov. 8, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. She was 93.

Born Sept. 5, 1927, in Eastport, she was the daughter of William and Mary (Gurniak) Sowlak.

Ms. Domaleski was the widow of Edward Domaleski, who died in 1959. She worked as a secretary for Riverhead Town Police Department for 16 years and as bookkeeper for Riverhead Auto Parts for 27 years.

She is survived by her niece, Joan Tait of Centereach; her nephew, Stephen Borakowski of Commack; four grandnephews; four great-grandnephews; and one great-grandniece.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.