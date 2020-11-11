Roanoke Elementary School to close until Nov. 30 following new COVID-19 case

Roanoke Avenue Elementary School will be closed until Nov. 30 and students will switch to remote learning after a non-instructional staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to Riverhead interim superintendent Christine Tona.

Two additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the high school for a teacher and non-instructional staff member, Ms. Tona said in a letter posted Tuesday on the district website.

She said Roanoke will transition to remote learning “due to the high number of close contacts with other staff members and the Thanksgiving holiday.”

On Saturday, Ms. Tona also reported a Pulaski Street teacher tested positive.

The latest cases now mean there has been at least one staff member or student to test positive in each Riverhead school building so far this year. COVID-19 cases across the county and state have been steadily climbing in recent weeks after holding largely steady since summer.

Each staff member who tested positive is required to quarantine as per guidelines from the Suffolk County Department of Health. They cannot return to school until the district receives clearance from the health department.

“The district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable,” Ms. Tona said.

The county health department on Tuesday reported 280 new cases across Suffolk for the prior 24 hours. There have now been 863 new cases reported over a three-day period.