Cops: Sag Harbor man found dead from head injuries in abandoned vehicle

Suffolk County police conduct an investigation on Roanoke Avenue Wednesday night. (Credit: Stringer News)

Update (10:10 a.m.): Suffolk police confirmed the identity of the man found murdered Wednesday evening in Riverhead.

Suffolk police said Marco Grisales, 39, of Sag Harbor was found in an abandoned vehicle on the side of Roanoke Avenue, south of Green Tree Drive, at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Homicide detectives determined Mr. Grisales suffered head injuries.

Riverhead police had responded to a 911 call for the report of an abandoned vehicle where they discovered Mr. Grisales.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Original Story: The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a man found either in or near a vehicle on Roanoke Avenue Wednesday night, according to Stringer News.

The body was reportedly found just north of Joyce Drive and police closed the road in both directions as a police crime lab arrived on scene. An investigation lasted well over six hours into Thursday morning.

Suffolk police did release any information yet.

Riverhead Town police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m.

Police were seen investigating a pickup truck, which was relocated inside a storage area, likely due to the steady rain falling.

There is no cause of death at this point.

This post will be updated as more information is released.