Stephanie Frost-Kujawski of Riverhead passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach, NY. She was 68.

Stephanie was born on April 17, 1952, to David and Lena (Kelly) Frost in Clarksburg, W.V., and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from high school in 1970, Steff moved to Long Island, where she earned degrees from Suffolk County Community College and St. Joseph’s College. She was a retired registered nurse.

Steff enjoyed jigsaw and word puzzles, card games and coloring brightly colored pictures. She was a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church and looked forward to participating in annual events such as the Christmas bazaar.

She met her husband, Teddy Kujawski Jr., in 2012 and they married on June 8, 2013. They were a happy couple, sharing their Christian faith and a love of animals, especially cats. Sadly, after only three years, Teddy passed away suddenly. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Francis S. Wippert III, of Greenport, N.Y.

Cremation will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

This is a paid notice.