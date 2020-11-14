Blotters: Incident at gas station results in felony assault charge

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A woman was arrested on a felony assault charge following an incident at the Route 58 Empire gas station early Monday.

Riverhead Town police said Adrienne Hertzler, age and hamlet unavailable, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Details about the incident that led to her arrest were not included in a report.

• Damage believed to be caused by ATVs at a sod farm near Doctors Path and Reeves Avenue was reported to police Monday morning.

• Police arrested Charles Pettaway, age unavailable, for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance last Wednesday afternoon.

• Police were called to a Wading River home Monday after a resident reported that an unknown man was asking to hunt on private property.

The man reportedly left the area of Dogwood Lane before police arrived.

• Two BMX bicycles were reported stolen from Walmart Sunday.

• Police responded to a crash in which a motor vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole on Middle Road Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available.

• A chain link fence on Philip Street was reportedly damaged overnight last Thursday.

• Two women reportedly stole $783.49 worth of clothing from Polo Ralph Lauren at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead last Wednesday afternoon.

• An unknown man reportedly entered a residence on West Lane in Northville last Tuesday around 5 p.m. but fled the area before police arrived.

• Police stopped a woman attempting to steal $890.68 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Riverhead last Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, the 61 items were recovered and the woman is not facing any charges.

• An unknown person shot a pellet gun at an exterior door at Stotzky Park last Tuesday. The incident was reported to police around 4 p.m.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Hampton Bays woman for DWI on Flanders Road early Sunday.

According to police, Jessica Pizarro-Salas, 38, was driving north on Flanders Road around 3:25 a.m. when she entered the wrong lane of travel and struck a telephone pole.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated and no injuries were reported, police said.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old East Islip man for driving with a revoked license in Riverhead last Monday evening.

Police said Michael Cineas was stopped on Osborn Avenue for a vehicle violation and further investigation revealed his license was revoked and he was also in possession of marijuana.

Mr. Cineas was charged with several violations as well as third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on field appearance tickets, police said.

• A Riverside man called police last Tuesday to report that he saw a neighbor slash his tires with a pocket knife.

Officials said no arrests have been made in the case since the caller changed his story “numerous times.” An investigation is continuing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.