Another new COVID-19 case in a Riverhead school, Town could receive $1.5M in solar deal

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 13.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Latest COVID-19 case in Riverhead School District hits Phillips Avenue School

Riverhead could receive $1.5 million in solar deal

Cops: Sag Harbor man found dead from head injuries in abandoned vehicle

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck unveils plan to bring back high school students full-time to classroom

Synergy meeting between police, community takes on added importance this year

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of November 14

The art of the knife

WEATHER

Showers are likely during the day today with a high temperature of about 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s.