Another new COVID-19 case in a Riverhead school, Town could receive $1.5M in solar deal
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 13.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Latest COVID-19 case in Riverhead School District hits Phillips Avenue School
Riverhead could receive $1.5 million in solar deal
Cops: Sag Harbor man found dead from head injuries in abandoned vehicle
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck unveils plan to bring back high school students full-time to classroom
Synergy meeting between police, community takes on added importance this year
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of November 14
WEATHER
Showers are likely during the day today with a high temperature of about 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s.