Cops: Lottery tickets stolen during break-in at gas station

Empire Gas Station, pictured in 2016. (file photo)

Riverhead Town police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Empire Gas Station located at 640 Old Country Road.

Police received a call at 6:10 a.m. Friday of a damaged front door at the gas station. Officers discovered that someone had broken in and stole New York Lottery tickets, according to a press release.

Detectives responded to assist in the investigation. Further details on any potential suspect was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.