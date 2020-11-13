Phillips Avenue moves to remote learning after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Desks at six feet apart in Phillips Avenue. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A Phillips Avenue Elementary School teacher is the latest member of the Riverhead school community to test positive for COVID-19, shutting down in-person instruction in the building through Nov. 30, interim superintendent Christine Tona said in a letter to parents Friday evening.

“[The closure] is due to the high number of close contacts with other staff members who must quarantine,” Ms. Tona said. “Teachers will provide remote instruction.”

It’s the fifth time in the past seven days, Ms. Tona has announced a positive case in the district. On Thursday, a student at Phillips Avenue tested positive.

The teacher and the student cannot return to school until the district receives clearance from the Suffolk County Department of Health.

“The district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable,” Ms. Tona wrote.

On Wednesday, Ms. Tona announced a non-instructional staff member at Pulaski Street School tested positive for COVID-19.

Ms. Tona addressed some of the other recent cases at Tuesday’s school board meeting.