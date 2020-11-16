Additional COVID-19 cases force Pulaski Street to close Monday

Additional positive cases of COVID-19 have caused another Riverhead school building to close.

District officials announced Sunday that three teachers at Pulaski Street School have tested positive for the virus, forcing the school to move to remote instruction for Monday, Nov. 16.

In a letter to families, interim superintendent Christine Tona said the remote instruction day will allow the district to work with county health department officials to conduct interviews and perform contact tracing. Ms. Tona said additional information will help determine if anyone else must quarantine and if remote instruction will continue.

Of the three teachers who have tested positive, district officials noted that two of the cases were confirmed by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and the district is awaiting confirmation for the third teacher.

Positive coronavirus cases, which are increasing in the region, have already forced two other elementary schools to shut down and transition to in-person learning. Both Roanoke Avenue and Phillips Avenue elementary schools are on a distance-learning plan until at least Nov. 30.

The county health department on Sunday reported 366 new cases for the prior 24 hours. There were three fatalities.

There have been 1,243 new cases over the prior three days.