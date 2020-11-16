Pulaski Street School the latest to close, Lottery tickets stolen during burglary
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 16.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Additional COVID-19 cases force Pulaski Street to close Monday
Cops: Lottery tickets stolen during break-in at gas station
Riverhead’s McGuire’s Hearing Centers expands with new location in Southold
Riverhead’s Dorr twins sign on for college lacrosse
Briarcliff School given new life as SWR adapts to COVID-19
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Team Dylan North Fork Parade raises funds for Southold teen: photos
Two Tuckers ink letters of intent to play in college
Deegan, Gueli win Mattituck Park District seats
NORTHFORKER
Thank You to the Front Line: The chief nursing officer at Stony Brook Southampton
North Fork Love: Seeing rainbows in the backyard
One Minute on the North Fork: A fall afternoon on Village Lane in Orient
WEATHER
Expect sunny and breezy skies today with a high temperature of about 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.