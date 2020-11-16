Riverhead resident Dariel Demetriou died Nov. 8 at her home. She was 64.

She was in born Riverhead March 2, 1956, to Nicholas and Lyde (Bevis) Demetriou.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1974 and worked as a nurses’ aide at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Family said she enjoyed doll collecting, painting and playing the flute.

Ms. Demetriou is survived by her partner, Robert A. Harrison Jr. of Riverhead, and her siblings, Lyde Routh of Riverhead, April Helfant of New Hampshire and Jamie Demetriou of Massachusetts.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.