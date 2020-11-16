James Joseph Mazzaferro Sr. died Nov. 15, 2020. He was 99.

Predeceased by his son James, he is survived by his son Ronald; granddaughters, Jeanne-Marie and Amber; and his great-grandchildren, Xander, Faryn and Philip.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph W. Staudt officiating. The Rite of Committal will be private.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Donations in his memory may be made to Southold Animal Shelter.

This is a paid notice.