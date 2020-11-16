Gertrude Catherine McLean of Greenport, formerly of Southold, died Nov. 9, 2020. She was 98.

Gertrude was born April 17, 1922, in Herkimer, N.Y., to Emma Christine (Yavorsky) and Michael Davis. Gertrude attended elementary school in Little Falls, N.Y., graduated from Lynbrook (N.Y.) High School and attended Hofstra University.

In 1965, Gertrude married Arthur W. McLean in Nassau County and they made their home in Huntington, N.Y., for six years, before moving to Southold in 1972. Together they had one child.

Gertrude worked as a real estate salesperson since the early 1960s. She was also a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur; siblings Frank Davis, Leon Davis, Eugene Davis, William Davis, Anne Davis Pytko, Josephine “Dixie” Davis Spencer and Lorraine Davis Ross. She is survived by her son, Gil McLean of Holbrook, N.Y., and grandchildren, Liam and Molly.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Good Shepherd R.C. Church in Holbrook. Interment will follow at Holy Rood R.C. Cemetery in Westbury.

