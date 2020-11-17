Arson investigation launched following Wading River house fire

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Police are investigating a fire that erupted after “an unknown type of incendiary device” was thrown at a house on Sound Road in Wading River Monday night.

The fire, which was contained to an area near a front window of the house, was quickly extinguished by the homeowner.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and a responding town police officer determined the fire was deliberately set. The Suffolk County Police Department Arson Section also responded to the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.