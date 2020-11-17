Hospitals CEO on recent COVID-19 spike, school districts changing plans

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

For two local hospital CEOs, what is ahead for COVID-19 is worrisome

Arson investigation launched following Wading River house fire

SWR superintendent calls viral video showing students using racial slur ‘reprehensible’

Riverhead will postpone return to full-time, in-person learning

Riverhead Raceway: Preece becomes first back-to-back Islip 300 winner

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Oysterponds Elementary proactively moving to distance learning for holiday season

NORTHFORKER

Thank You to the Front Line: The Peconic Bay Medical Center worker who became a Covid patient

North Fork Dream Home: New-build with Sound views from the rooftop deck

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of just 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.